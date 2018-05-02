China Southern Airlines is ultimately hoping to secure rights to fly between the new Beijing Airport and London Heathrow, but in the interim the Guangzhou-based carrier plans to announce a new Heathrow link from Sanya, an island off China’s south coast. While the SkyTeam carrier would prefer to add frequencies to its daily service between Heathrow and its main Guangzhou hub, China Southern commercial manager, UK & Ireland Nicholas Newman said it is easier to get slots and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China Southern plans new Heathrow routes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.