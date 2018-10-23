China Southern Airlines plans to open four medium- and long-haul services from its Guangzhou base in the three months beginning December, including daily flights to Madrid.

China Southern’s Madrid operation is intended to start in March, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. Airbus A330-200s, A330-300s or Boeing 777-300ERs will be used, China Southern told CAAC.

A planned daily service to Tel Aviv, Israel—slated to begin in February—would also use A330s in either version but the alternative would be 787s, CAAC said.

The two other proposed routes will be flown 3X-weekly each. One will connect to Islamabad, Pakistan by Kunming in southwestern China, beginning in December. The other destination is Vienna, Austria via Urumqi in northwestern China, beginning in March.

In routing the Vienna service through Urumqi, China Southern will be serving the Austrian capital in the same way it reaches West and Central Asian destinations, such as Tbilisi, Georgia and Astana, Kazakhstan. Urumqi is a major base for China Southern and is well located for transfer traffic from much of China; routings are fairly direct.

Although China Southern flies narrowbody aircraft to West and Central Asia, the Vienna service will be operated by A330s, 787 or 777s.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang