China’s Sichuan Airlines is seeking approval from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to open service to Boston, Massachusetts, accelerating its international expansion.

The Chengdu-based carrier plans to launch the service Dec. 17 with twice-weekly flights operated by an A350-900, which is slated to be delivered soon. Sichuan is expected to introduce four A350-900 aircraft, configured with 28 business- and 303 economy-class seats, in 2019. The airline secured clearance from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the new service Dec. 25, 2017.

Sichuan plans to transport 55,608 passengers on this new service with an average load factor of 75% and earn $24.6 million in operating revenue for the first year.

The carrier has been challenged by overcapacity in the Sino-US market. Currently, Sichuan operates two Sino-US routes: Chengdu-Hangzhou-Los Angeles (opened in October 2016) and Chengdu-Jinan-Los Angeles (opened in December 2016).

In 2017, the carrier reportedly transported 24,000 passengers on the Hangzhou-Los Angeles route and 28,000 passengers on Jinan-Los Angeles route. The average load factor on these two routes was less than 60%.

Notably, Hainan Airlines opened Beijing-Boston service in 2014 and launched Shanghai-Boston service in 2015. Last year, Haikou-based Hainan carried 160,100 passengers on its Beijing-Boston route with an average load factor of 78%, and transported 61,000 passengers on the Shanghai-Boston route with an average load factor of 74.7%.