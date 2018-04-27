Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China Southern Airlines’ home base, has opened Terminal 2, two years later than originally planned.

Xiamen Airlines, Saudia Arabian Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Kenya Airways are the first four carriers to operate out of the new terminal.

China Southern Airlines, which will anchor the new terminal, will remain at Terminal 1 for now; no timetable has been given for its relocation.

The new Terminal 2 covers an area of over 650,000 sq m, with a designed annual passenger capacity of 45 million. It has 339 check-in counters, of which 120 are self-service check-in counters, and 56 self-service luggage check-in machines.

Terminal 2 also features high-tech innovations in a bid to streamline check-in and boarding procedures. In addition to offering self-service ticket purchasing, seat selection, boarding pass printing and luggage check-in, facial recognition technology for boarding is expected to be introduced.

Last year, Guangzhou Baiyun handled 65.8 million passengers—up 10.2% year-over-year (YOY), which included 50.6 million domestic passengers and 15.1 million international passengers, up 20% YOY.

Cargo traffic volumes were up 7.8% YOY to 1.8 million tonnes in 2017.

With the opening of the new terminal, the airport is projected to handle 70 million passengers and 1.9 million tonnes cargo loads this year.

Local industry analysts warn the airport faces challenges including slot shortages because of airspace congestion in Pearl River Region, as well as fast growth of the domestic high speed rail and competition from Hong Kong International Airport.

In the 2018 first quarter, 74 carriers operated out of Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, covering 173 destinations (100 domestic and 73 international and regional).