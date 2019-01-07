The North Luzon Airport Consortium (NLAC), which was awarded a 25-year operations and management contract in December for the new terminal at Clark International Airport in the Philippines, has pledged PHP6 billion ($114.6 million) for the fitting out of the facility.

NLAC, led by Singapore’s Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) Changi Airport Philippines, includes JG Summit Holdings, Filinvest Development and Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions. The consortium has offered 18.25% of the airport’s revenue to the government, with the minimum set at 10% as one of the bidding requirements.

Construction of the second terminal began in December 2017 and is expected to be completed by 2020.

“We are very optimistic about the prospects of Clark International Airport and will do our part to support its growth by providing a world-class gateway airport,” JG Summit Holdings president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said. “With our group’s experience in airline operations, property development and our various consumer-oriented businesses, we will provide the best service and value proposition to both passengers and airlines to make Clark International their airport of choice.”

JG Summit is the parent of Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific.

Clark is earmarked as the alternative international airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport serving Manila, the capital. The former US air base currently has a terminal that serves 4 million passengers annually and the new terminal will add 8 million to Clark’s capacity. In addition, Clark’s largely undeveloped surroundings provide expansion opportunities not available at Ninoy Aquino. However, limited accessibility to downtown Manila from Clark prevents many travelers from selecting the airport as an entry point into the Philippines, but the government plans to build a new highway linking the city and the airport.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com