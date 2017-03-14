Volotea Boeing 717
Spanish low-cost carrier (LCC) Volotea will grow its fleet to 28 aircraft this year, as the LCC continues a rapid growth and transition from Boeing 717 to Airbus A319 operations. Privately owned Volotea launched in April 2012, tapping smaller traffic flows between small and mid-sized European cities that were previously the realm of regional airlines. “It was all regional carriers, which have a very high cost base, so we brought low costs to this world and created Volotea. We ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: Volotea pushes ahead with expansion â€˜a step at a timeâ€™" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.