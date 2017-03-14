Spanish low-cost carrier (LCC) Volotea will grow its fleet to 28 aircraft this year, as the LCC continues a rapid growth and transition from Boeing 717 to Airbus A319 operations. Privately owned Volotea launched in April 2012, tapping smaller traffic flows between small and mid-sized European cities that were previously the realm of regional airlines. “It was all regional carriers, which have a very high cost base, so we brought low costs to this world and created Volotea. We ...