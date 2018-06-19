Cathay Pacific Airways plans to debut its first Airbus A350-1000 to commercial service on July 1, on the carrier’s route from Hong Kong to Taipei.

The Hong Kong-based airline took delivery of the aircraft June 19 in Toulouse.

Cathay initially plans to operate the A350-1000 on routes around Southeast Asia for a few months, an airline spokeswoman said.

The aircraft’s first full-time scheduled route will be on a new Hong Kong-Washington DC flight, which is scheduled to launch Sept. 15. Cathay is the second carrier to receive the -1000; Launch customer Qatar Airways took delivery of its first of the type in February.

Cathay also said it plans to deploy A350-1000s on routes to Madrid, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, Manchester and Zurich from the upcoming winter schedule season. The airline has a total of 20 of the -1000s on order, with a total of eight scheduled for this year and the remainder set to be delivered by 2021. Cathay also operates 22 A350-900s.

During a presentation before the first delivery ceremony, Cathay revealed more about its timetable for equipping its widebody fleet with Wi-Fi connectivity. The carrier’s long-haul Boeing 777-300ERs and the 777-300s used on Southeast Asian routes will all be equipped by June 2020. The rollout to the Airbus A330 fleet will be complete by the fourth quarter of 2020, the carrier said. The A350-1000s are delivered with Wi-Fi already equipped.

Separately, Cathay reported that its passenger traffic rose 0.2% year-on-year in May; capacity increased 2.9%, causing load factor for the month to drop 2.2 points to 82%. However, the airline also cited “good growth in overall yield, mainly driven by healthy business travel demand and favorable currency trends.”

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com