Cathay Pacific will launch 4X-weekly Airbus A350-1000 service to Washington Dulles (IAD) from Sept. 15, 2018. The new route expands the Hong Kong-based carrier’s existing US east coast services to Boston, and New York JFK and Newark Liberty airports.

Cathay said it expects to take delivery of the first of 20 A350-1000s in spring 2018.

The IAD A350 service will become the longest on the Cathay Pacific network in terms of distance at 7,085 nautical miles (8,153 miles).

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg said the new service has been introduced to cater to the growing demand for travel to the US capital region, “while at the same time providing US-based passengers with more access to key destinations in Asia and beyond through the airline’s home in Hong Kong.”

As Cathay continues to expand next year, the airline said it will also launch year-round services to Brussels and Dublin in March and June 2018, respectively. In May 2018, Cathay will begin seasonal service to Copenhagen, while regional carrier Cathay Dragon will start 4X-weekly service to Nanning in mainland China in January 2018.

Frequencies on a number of Cathay Pacific’s most popular existing routes, including Barcelona and Tel Aviv, are also being increased in 2018.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com