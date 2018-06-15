Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines on June 15 launched flights from three new airports—Calgary International (YYC), Halifax Stanfield and Victoria International—stretching its all-domestic network from coast-to-coast, and setting up more direct competition with other carriers.

The new routes and added frequencies immediately boost the carrier's weekly flights from 90 to 188, Flair said. It also adds WestJet’s Calgary headquarters to a route network that is increasingly overlapping with existing and soon-to-be competitors.

Flair’s primary connecting hub is Edmonton International Airport (YEG), and existing flights between the city and several others, including Toronto, Vancouver (YVR), and Winnipeg (YWG), pit the former charter carrier against Air Canada, LCC WestJet, and in some cases, Air Transat. Each of Flair's nonstop destinations out of YYC—Kelowna, YVR and YWG—are served by at least two competitors. It also is adding YEG-Victoria, which is served by both Air Canada and WestJet.

“In barely a year, Flair has had a tremendous impact in lowering the price of air travel in Canada and we are confident these new locations will be no different,” Flair executive chairman David Tait said.

Founded in 2005 as Boeing 727 operator Flair Air, the company last year purchased NewLeaf Travel and transitioned to scheduled operations, re-branding as Flair Airlines. The carrier operates seven 737-400s, and in late 2017 said it would two aircraft this year—both 737-800s—and four more in 2019 as part of its expansion plans.

Flair’s ramp-up comes at a time when Canada’s domestic market appears ripe to absorb a spike in ULCC flying. Three airlines—Air Canada, WestJet, and Porter Airlines—combine to hold about 85% of the domestic market. A Conference Board of Canada report issued earlier this year suggested that about 25% of the country’s domestic market could be supported by ULCC flying. Flair is far from alone in chasing the opportunity, however.

Air Canada’s rouge subsidiary is already well established. WestJet’s Swoop subsidiary launches June 20 with six initial nonstop routes, including five that are now part of Flair’s network. Meanwhile, aspiring startup ULCC Jetlines, which has been in the works for years, appears ready to get off the ground in early 2019.

The Canadian air passenger market has grown for eight straight years, including a 5.4% increase in 2017. Canadian airports served a record 139.4 million passengers in 2017—about half of them on domestic itineraries.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com