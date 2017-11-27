Canadian LCC WestJet Airlines has signed its first capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with a regional carrier to link smaller cities with its Calgary, Alberta hub starting from spring 2018. Richmond, British Columbia-based Pacific Coastal Airlines will connect Calgary with three other cities in Alberta—Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat. It will also fly from the hub to Cranbrook and Prince George in British Columbia. The 3X daily service to Lethbridge and Cranbrook services ...
