Canadian ULCC Swoop will add service to its first Mexican destination early next year, announcing service to Cancún, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

The Calgary-based carrier will connect Hamilton’s John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) with twice-weekly service, and fly 3X-weekly between Cancún International Airport and YHM.

Swoop will also serve both Mazatlán International Airport and PVR twice-weekly from Abbotsford International Airport.

Each of the four routes are scheduled to start in January.

“Mexico continues to flourish as one of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians,” Swoop president Steven Greenway said. “Combining Swoop’s ultra-low fare with the favorable exchange between the dollar and peso makes the value proposition of exploring Mexico enticing for families and budget travelers alike.”

Adding the three Mexican cities brings Swoop’s route map up to 14 destinations. Montego Bay, Jamaica, is the only other station located outside Canada and the US.

The Canadian carrier has four Boeing 737-800s in service and plans to add two more in time for its January route expansion.

