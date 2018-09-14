Budapest Airport has opened its new Pier B project, part of the BUD 2020 development program for the Hungarian capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

The pier, adjoining Terminal 2B, is 225m (738 ft.) long and will add more than 10,000 sq m of space to the current terminal. It has 10 airbridges and its infrastructure will allow three widebody aircraft to be served simultaneously.

Inaugurated Sept. 13, the facility opens as the airport expects to process 15 million passengers by year-end, around 15% more passengers than in 2017.

“This is one of the main reasons for building this new pier,” Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said. “We are supporting widebody operations to North America with [Dallas/Fort Worth-based] American Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines and Air Canada rouge, while also having regular services from Emirates, Qatar Airways and Air China to the Middle East and Asia. We have never had so many long-haul destinations for passengers before.”

Overall, Pier B will have a total of 27 direct, bussed and pedestrian boarding options, improving flexibility for the 44 airlines flying from the airport.

Pier B is one element of a series of projects taking shape around the airport—still commonly known by its former name of Budapest Ferihegy—under the five-year €170-€180 million ($198-$209 million) BUD 2020 development program.

The next phase of development includes a new multi-story car park outside Terminal 2. The airport will also break ground this month on the construction of a state-of-the-art 20,000 sq m air cargo logistics center, which will also see 36,000 sq m additional apron space being added.

A new Terminal 3 project is also in the planning stage at the airport. Situated next to Terminals 2A and B, the projected building will accommodate anticipated passenger growth over the next decade.

The airport has bounced back from the trauma of 2012 when national carrier Malev closed. The Hungarian capital is the headquarters of fast-expanding Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air.

