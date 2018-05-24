British Airways (BA) will transfer one out of three daily London Heathrow-Moscow services from Domodedovo (DME) to Sheremetyevo (SVO) from Oct. 28. The flight will be operated by an Airbus A321; the SVO terminal has not yet been disclosed.

The airline said it wants to increase choices for passengers flying between the two capitals. BA will compete at SVO with Aeroflot Airline, which operates up to 5X-daily London Heathrow services with A330, A321 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

BA was one of the first foreign carriers to move from SVO to the renovated DME in 2003. In 2011, the airline announced a codeshare agreement with DME-based S7 Airlines, both carriers are members of oneworld alliance.

SVO is the biggest airport in Moscow; it handled 40 million passengers in 2017, up 17.8% year-over-year (YOY). DME handled 30.6 million, up 7.6% YOY. Both airports have launched significant renovation programs. DME is constructing a third passenger terminal, T3, which is scheduled to open in 2023. While SVO has opened Terminal B after renovation and created a tunnel connecting southern and northern parts of the airport.

