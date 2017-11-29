Berlin Tegel Airport has reported a 12% year-over-year (YOY) drop in passenger throughput for October following airberlin’s insolvency.

Tegel was the home base of the bankrupt German carrier, which filed for bankruptcy Aug. 15 after 29.2% shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support. Airberlin operated its last flight Oct. 27 from Munich to Berlin Tegel.

Tegel operator Berlin Brandenburg International Airport’s (BER) said the impact of the airberlin crisis is now visible, affecting both German airports (including Schoenefeld). The two airports reported a total of 28.9 million passengers the first 10 months of 2017, up 4.4% YOY.

Without airberlin, the German aviation system is losing 60,000 passengers seats and 250 flights every day.

To cover demand on the important Frankfurt-Berlin route, Lufthansa will operate 90 Boeing 747-400 flights in November and December, transporting more than 350 passengers on each flight.

From January 2018, Lufthansa plans to add 1,000 additional domestic flights per month from January, pending European Union competition authority approval.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at