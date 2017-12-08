Azul Brazilian Airlines and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement.

Star Alliance partner Turkish Airlines will add its TK code on Azul domestic flights via São Paulo (Guarulhos) to many destinations in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Cuiaba, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Goiania and Florianopolis.

Barueri-based Azul is the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, and offers 755 daily flights to 104 destinations with a fleet of 118 aircraft.

“The codeshare with Turkish Airlines will be very important to strengthen our international presence, especially for customers traveling from Europe and Asia to Brazil. Now they will be able to enjoy the convenience of thru ticketing, check-in and boarding passes,” Azul chief revenue officer Abhi Shah said.

