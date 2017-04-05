The Austrian regional carrier People’s Viennaline—which will close its Altenrhein-Friedrichshafen-Cologne route April 14—anticipates a move into the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) market as it attempts to offset the effect of the route closure. The service was axed after only six months because of overcapacity.

People’s Viennaline said a poor load factor of only 2,300 passengers on the Cologne route in March showed the route is not developing as expected and operating costs became too high. Its main routes are 4X-daily flights between Altenrhein and Vienna (Austria).

The Vienna-headquartered carrier bases two former Finnair Embraer E170s at Altenrhein, Switzerland. The second aircraft, which joined the fleet in February, should be placed on leisure and ACMI flights.

The regional carrier created international attention last year when it launched the shortest international scheduled flight between Altenrhein, Switzerland, and Friedrichshafen, Germany, with a flying time of only eight minutes for 13-mile sector.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at