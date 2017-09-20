A damaged pipeline has led to rationing by the oil company supplying New Zealand’s Auckland Airport with jet fuel, prompting delays and cancellations on scores of flights operating out of the country’s biggest airport.

According to Auckland Airport, “Refining New Zealand, which owns the Marsden Point fuel refinery is … working on repairing a section of its damaged fuel pipeline which connects the refinery in Marsden Point to Wiri Oil Services Limited in Auckland, which in turns supplies airlines with aviation fuel at the airport.”

“Oil companies are responsible for transporting, storing and supplying fuel for use by airlines at the airport, and as a result of the pipeline damage the oil companies are currently rationing the amount of fuel they are supplying to airlines,” the airport said in a travel advisory posted to its website.

For Sept. 20, the airport is reporting 35 cancellations on arriving flights and 48 cancellations on departing flights. For Sept. 21, 17 arriving flights and 27 departing flights have been preemptively canceled.

On Sept. 20, the airport said on its travel alert website page that the projected duration of the shortage is unknown at this time. The airport said it is working with the airlines operating out of Auckland to minimize the impact on passengers by increasing staff in the terminals to provide assistance as well as offering extended free Wi-Fi access to stranded passengers.

As for a contingency plan, the airport said: “Oil companies are responsible for transporting, storing and supplying fuel to airlines operating out of Auckland. They store jet fuel reserves at the Wiri Oil Terminal and the JUHI storage facility at the airport. To conserve the reserves, the oil companies are rationing the amount of fuel they are supplying to airlines operating out of Auckland.”

“In turn, airlines are taking steps to limit refueling in Auckland including undertaking refueling stops on long-haul services and domestic services into Auckland carrying more fuel to enable a return trip. In some cases, airlines are also cancelling flights,” the airport said.

The JUHI storage facility can accommodate 12 million liters of jet fuel at its storage tanks, which are located on the Auckland Airport precinct, the airport said. JUHI is not owned by Auckland Airport.

Airlines affected by the situation at Auckland Airport include Air New Zealand, Japan's All Nippon Airways, Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, New Zealand's Barrier Air, UK's British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, Melbourne-based LCC Jetstar, Brazil's LATAM Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, UK-based Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com