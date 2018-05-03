South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines is deploying Airbus A350-900s on an increasing number of long-haul routes as more of the type are delivered.

Asiana currently operates five A350s after receiving its latest delivery in April. One more is scheduled to be delivered in July, a spokesman said. The airline ordered 21 A350-900s and nine -1000s. Aside from the sixth A350, Asiana has no other aircraft deliveries scheduled for the remainder of this year.

The carrier this month began deploying A350s on some days on one of its two daily Seoul-Los Angeles flights. It also uses the A350 on its daily flight to London Heathrow, its daily service to San Francisco, and one of its three daily flights to Fukuoka, Japan. This type will also be deployed on Asiana’s daily Seattle route from July, an airline spokesman said. This route is currently served by Boeing 777-200s.

Asiana also launched a route from Seoul to Venice on May 1, operated 3X-weekly with Boeing 777-200s. It will introduce a route to Barcelona on Aug. 30, which will 4X-weekly with 777s. Barcelona will be Asiana’s seventh European destination.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com