Argentine ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) start-up Flybondi has been granted rights on 78 routes and has appointed former Wizz Air executive Mike Powell as interim CFO.

Buenos Aires-based Flybondi, which initially revealed plans on Sept. 30, 2016, is aiming to launch in 2017 with an initial focus on domestic routes.

In an update, the new carrier said it applied for rights on 56 domestic and 43 regional/international routes in November 2016 and attended a hearing Dec. 27.

“The commission formed by [Argentine CAA] ANAC made public its formal recommendation today [Feb. 14] to grant a total of 78 routes to Flybondi, 41 domestic and 36 regional/international. The decision is due to be confirmed by the ministry of transport,” Flybondi said.

The airline will now start work to secure its air operator’s certificate, with the aim of launching in the second half of 2017.

“Flybondi will make an announcement on fleet selection in the next few weeks,” it added. The airline’s CEO, Julian Cook, told ATW in an email that the choice is between Airbus A320s and Boeing 737-800s.

The startup plans to operate four aircraft this year, adding six every year after that. Flybondi previously said it plans to reach 30 aircraft in five years and transport more than 8 million passengers on domestic and regional flights.

Flybondi attracted seed funding from a series of well-known industry veterans, including Ryanair board member and ex-COO Michael Cawley, ex-Air Canada CEO Montie Brewer and British Airways CityFlyer Express founder/ex-chairman Robert Wright, alongside a group of Argentinian investors.

Argentine entrepreneur Gaston Parisier is behind the project alongside Julian Cook, the founder and former CEO of Swiss regional airline Flybaboo. Most recently Cook was linked with a European long-haul, low-cost startup called FlyA, although he put that aside in 2014 when he joined GE Commercial Aviation Services–AviaSolutions.

Flybondi also announced the appointment of Mike Powell as interim CFO. Powell was Central and Eastern European ULCC Wizz Air from 2007 to 2016. He saw Wizz grow from nine to over 60 aircraft and was instrumental in the airline’s initial public offering.

