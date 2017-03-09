Argentinian president Mauricio Macri has unveiled a plan to boost international and domestic routes, and improve infrastructure among the country’s airports. The country is investing ARS22 billion ($1.4 billion) into improving aviation infrastructure over multiple years, Macri said in a public address. Nineteen airports will undergo modernization efforts under the plan, which will also provide funds for upgrading navigation technology and other equipment. The plan, announced March 6, ...
