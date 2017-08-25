Japan’s’ All Nippon Airways (ANA) will open a new ANA Suite Lounge and a renovated ANA Lounge at Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport Sept. 13.

Both lounges, for passengers on domestic flights, are designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

“The overall design concept of the new lounges is ‘Ichigo ichie’ [treasure every encounter as if it were once in a lifetime]. This concept is based on the Japanese saying, with a new interpretation,” he said.

“I hope to create a space embodying ANA’s trademark hospitality that blends Japan’s ‘history of beauty’ with refined designs that brings a ‘sparkling moment in time’ for each of the customers. At the lounge reception, I used washi (Japanese traditional paper) to build the ceiling to represent ‘clouds above the sky.’ Also the chandelier lights using Bohemian glass and long tables with green mosses can be found in the lounges to let customers feel the beauty of the nature of Hokkaido during their stay.”

ANA operates other domestic ANA Suite Lounges at Tokyo Haneda, Osaka Itami and Okinawa Naha airports.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com