Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) is expanding its network to Europe with daily Tokyo Haneda-Vienna (Austria) services, starting Feb. 19, 2019.

The new route, which will be operated using a Boeing 787-9, is part of the joint venture with Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines.

ANA said the new service will be the cornerstone of its strategy to meet growing business demand for flights connecting Asia and Europe. Vienna will become the Star Alliance carrier’s 44th international destinations; it will serve seven cities in Europe.

For Vienna International Airport, the new ANA service is another important step to adding new long-haul routes to its portfolio.

On Oct. 3, Air Canada announced it will take over existing Austrian Airlines' Toronto-Vienna services, Austrian will launch new daily Vienna-Montreal flights. Both routes will begin April 29, 2019.

Separately, China’s Hainan Airlines will launch 2X-weekly Shenzhen (China)-Vienna services later in October.

