American Airlines Boeing 767-300
American Airlines is responding to transatlantic LCCs with an unbundled “basic economy” product, an executive for the carrier told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily in an interview. Speaking at the Boyd International Aviation Forecast Summit, American SVP-revenue management Don Casey said the effect of transatlantic LCCs such as Norwegian and WOW Air has been “material.” In response, American has unbundled fares on some routes in the market. ...
