American Airlines is taking its northeast US shuttle product and placing it on the New York LaGuardia (LGA)-Chicago O’Hare (ORD) route from April 4 in what airline executives said could be a precursor to more shuttle offerings.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American currently operates a shuttle service—inherited from US Airways, which merged with American in 2013—on three routes: Washington National (DCA)-LGA, LGA-Boston (BOS) and BOS-DCA. The service aimed at frequent business travelers is characterized by hourly flights, dedicated airport gates, dedicated check-in locations and other perks, such as beer and wine for no added fee.

American is already operating 15 daily flights on the LGA-ORD route and VP-network and schedule planning Vasu Raja conceded to reporters on a conference call that “for the last 3-4 months we’ve actually been quietly operating [LGA-ORD] as if it were a shuttle without the branding” to ensure smooth operations when the service is officially rolled out in April.

While no new flights will be added on the route, “the shuttle for us is a very specific product,” Raja explained. “It is a regular, recurrent schedule pattern. There are dedicated gates and dedicated check-in and … free beer and wine as well. It caters to the last-minute business traveler and makes it as easy as possible for them … We’ve had a lot of demand [for an LGA-ORD shuttle] for a long time.”

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which also operates US northeast shuttle flights, already offers an LGA-ORD shuttle service. Though American will go head-to-head with Delta on the LGA-ORD shuttle, Raja said American plans “our network based on long-term profitability …. This is not a competitive reaction by any means.”

He noted New York-based business passengers in particular pushed American for a Chicago shuttle service. He added that one reason American is starting an LGA-ORD shuttle is to determine if the concept is viable outside the US northeast.

“This is the first time we’re taking the shuttle product out of the northeast corridor, and it gave us a lot of pause when we decided to do it,” Raja said, noting there is “conditioning in those markets” (Boston, New York and Washington DC) among business passengers for a shuttle service.

“Part of what we’re testing here is” whether the shuttle can work outside of the US northeast, Raja said. If the LGA-ORD shuttle service is successful, “potentially there could be other shuttle markets as well,” he added. “We certainly daydream about that. The first step is making Chicago-LaGuardia as successful as it can be.”

