American Airlines Boeing 737-800
American Airlines has consolidated its New York’s LaGuardia Airport operations at Terminal B, bringing together legacy US Airways services from another terminal and existing ones for Dallas/Fort Worth-based American. The move, which occurred last weekend, puts all American ticketing, check-in, lounges and flights in one terminal. It involved moving 450-500 employees and 75-85 daily flights, including legacy US Airways East Coast Shuttle operations, spokeswoman Victoria Lupica said. ...
