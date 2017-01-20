American Airlines will discontinue its codeshare agreement with Germany’s second largest carrier airberlin from March 26.

“An interline agreement will further exist between the two airlines,” an airberlin spokesperson confirmed to ATW. “Passengers can use American connecting flights in combination with airberlin transatlantic flights.”

Passengers who have already booked airberlin/American codeshare flights from March 26 onward will be issued a new ticket. Airberlin flights will have separate American flight numbers; frequent flyer miles can still be earned and redeemed. In addition, American flights can also be booked on airberlin’s website.

Airberlin began first codeshare flights with American in 2010 before it joined the oneworld alliance.

Airberlin is expanding its Germany-US network for the summer 2017 season by more than 50%, the spokesperson said, adding, “The number of weekly flights will rise from 55 to 84 to a total of eight US destinations.”

Starting April 13, frequencies will increase from 10X-weekly to 2X-daily from Berlin-Tegel to New York JFK; 3X-weekly Berlin-Tegel-Miami services will become 5X-weekly. The carrier will also launch 5X-weekly Düsseldorf-Orlando services.

Starting in May, 3X-weekly Berlin-San Francisco and 4X-weekly Berlin-Los Angeles flights will be added to the network.

Airberlin also operates US flights to Boston Logan (Massachusetts), Fort Myers (Florida) and Chicago O’Hare.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at