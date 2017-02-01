Amazon will establish an air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Hebron, Kentucky to support its wet-leased Prime Air freighter aircraft fleet.

CVG officials have pegged the investment from Amazon at around $1.5 billion. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal,” CVG CEO Candace McGraw told Cincinnati.com. “It’s truly transformational.”

Amazon said it will add 2,000 new jobs to support the air hub.

Seattle-based Amazon last year struck deals with Purchase, New York-based Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Wilmington, Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group to wet lease 20 Boeing 767Fs from each company to create a dedicated air cargo network for its online retail operations. Amazon said 16 of those 40 freighters featuring the Prime Air livery are already operating Amazon-dedicated flights.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees,” Amazon SVP-worldwide operations Dave Clark said in a statement.

Amazon said the “Prime Air hub at CVG will support Amazon’s dedicated fleet of Prime Air cargo planes by loading, unloading and sorting packages.”

McGraw said in a statement that “adding thousands of new jobs through establishing this hub at CVG will certainly be transformational for the local economy and local businesses.”

