Italy’s national carrier Alitalia and Argentina’s flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas (AA) are expanding their existing commercial agreement with a codeshare arrangement.

Effective immediately, the new cooperation will see Alitalia placing its AZ code on AA’s daily Rome-Buenos Aires service and on to more than 40 destinations in South America that AA serves.

In return, AA will put its AR code on Alitalia’s 7X-weekly frequencies between the two nations’ capitals. This will allow AA passengers to transfer on to more than 30 destinations in Europe and the Middle East on the Alitalia route map.

From September, Alitalia will be operating its new flagship Boeing 777-300ER on three of the weekly services.

Buenos Aires has strong connections to Italy, with a substantial proportion of its inhabitants having Italian ancestry.

The codeshare is the latest in a series of moves by the Italian flag carrier to expand its penetration of the South American market. In 2016, it added new flights to Santiago, Mexico City and Havana.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com