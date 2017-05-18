Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has won approval by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for services to Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, California.

The new schedule includes 2X-daily flights to Mexico City from Los Angeles, and daily flights from San Francisco and San Diego from Aug. 8 using a Boeing 737. From Nov. 6, Alaska will begin daily Mexico City Embraer E175 flights from Los Angeles and San Diego.

Mexican government approval is pending but expected soon, according to an Alaska statement.

Since merging with Virgin America, Alaska Airlines said it has added 37 new markets to date.

With the new service, Alaska serves nine Mexico destinations from California including Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Alaska began flying to Mexico in 1988 and operates 96 flights a week from California. Alaska previously served Mexico City from 2005 to 2015.

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 40 million passengers a year to 119 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the US and to Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com