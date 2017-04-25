Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will consolidate operations at New York JFK’s Terminal 7 by October, the combined airlines said April 25. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines will vacate its premises at JFK Terminal 8, and San Francisco-based Virgin America will move from its premises at JFK Terminal 4.

At Terminal 7, the combined airlines will join Alaska’s global partners British Airways, Qantas and Icelandair. Alaska intends to build a new lounge at the terminal for opening in early 2018. Codeshare partner British Airways said it has invested $65 million to modernize the terminal, including improvements to TSA security screening facilities and increased concessions for terminal passengers.

“Our focus is on integrating Alaska Airlines and Virgin America operations at JFK to enable future growth,” Alaska EVP and CCO Andrew Harrison said. “Having convenient connections and a streamlined operation are keys to delivering a positive guest experience."

Alaska has moved quickly this year to expand its network and solidify its presence at Virgin America’s San Francisco hub. Since the December 2016 acquisition of Virgin America, the combined airlines have announced 30 new routes from six west coast airports: San Francisco (SFO), Portland (PDX), Los Angeles (LAX), San Diego (SAN), Orange County (SNA) and San Jose/Silicon Valley (SJC). 13 of the new routes will originate at SFO; seven will originate from San Diego (SAN); four will originate at Portland (PDX).

Alaska Air Group plans to retire the Virgin America brand in 2019. The combined airline company will be known as Alaska Airlines and will retain Alaska’s logo.

