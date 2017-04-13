Seattle-based Alaska Airlines moved to utilize Virgin America’s two gates at Dallas Love Field April 12 with the announcement of new routes from the close-in Dallas airport to four US west coast airports.

Alaska Airlines formally acquired San Francisco-based Virgin America in December 2016 and inherited Virgin America’s Love Field gates in the process. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is the dominant carrier at Love Field with 16 of the airport’s 20 gates. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines operates from the remaining two gates.

Alaska’s new service from Love Field includes a daily morning flight to Seattle utilizing a three-class Airbus A320 family aircraft (beginning Aug. 27) operated by Virgin America, coupled with a daily afternoon Dallas-Seattle flight utilizing three-class 76-seat Embraer E175s (Aug. 28), operated by Utah-based SkyWest Airlines as Alaska SkyWest. A new daily Dallas-Portland, Oregon route will start Aug. 28, and will expand to 2X-daily Oct. 28; both flights will be on E175s operated by SkyWest. Two additional 1X-daily routes from Dallas Love Field to San Diego and San Jose will begin Feb. 16, 2018, also utilizing E175s operated by SkyWest.

The latest route announcement follows Alaska’s April 5 statement that it is adding new long-haul service between Portland-Detroit (Aug. 30); Los Angeles-Philadelphia (Sept. 1) and Portland-New York JFK (Nov. 6). Alaska has reportedly expanded its reach by 37 new markets since the merger with Virgin America.

In addition to its new routes from Dallas Love Field, Alaska will continue to fly to the west coast from Dallas-Fort Worth, Alaska Airlines VP-capacity planning John Kirby said. Virgin America will continue to operate 3X-daily service to both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Additionally, the airline announced that beginning in summer 2017, Virgin America’s A320 family aircraft will be replaced with E175s on two routes, Dallas Love Field-New York LaGuardia and Dallas Love Field-Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA). The LaGuardia route will see a switch from Virgin America’s A319 to SkyWest’s E175 on Aug. 27 and will increase from 3X-daily service to 4X-daily service on Oct. 28. The DCA route will switch two of its 3X-daily flights from a Virgin America A319 to a SkyWest E175 on Feb. 18, 2018; the third daily Love Field-DCA route will continue to be operated by Virgin America until March 11, 2018, when SkyWest will assume the flight. As part of the schedule changes, the Virgin America-operated Dallas Love Field-Las Vegas route will be eliminated as of Aug. 26.

“Optimizing the fleet and matching the right plane to the right market is one of the key benefits of our merger with Virgin America,” Kirby said. “Prior to the merger, Virgin America lacked a regional aircraft to take advantage of mid-size routes. The fuel-efficient E175 has the same amenities and features of a mainline jet and is perfectly suited for Love Field.”

The Virgin America A320 family aircraft redeployed from Love Field will next be used to fly long-haul San Francisco flights to Philadelphia, New Orleans, Nashville, Indianapolis, Raleigh-Durham and Kona, Hawaii, plus a Los Angeles-Philadelphia route, Alaska said.

