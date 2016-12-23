Alaska Airlines and Virgin America moved to increase their combined presence at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) this week by announcing three new routes out of their SFO hub scheduled to start in summer 2017.

On June 14, Virgin America will launch daily service between San Francisco and Orlando International Airport (MCO), utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft.

From June 15-July 17, Alaska Airlines will operate a 2X-daily San Francisco-John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) service and a 6X-weekly service between the two airports, skipping Sundays. The route will be flown utilizing 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft. Beginning July 18, a fourth daily flight on the SFO-SNA route will be added.

Combined, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will fly 71 daily intra-California flights to 12 airports throughout the state, Alaska said.

Also on July 18, Alaska will launch a new 2X-daily SFO-Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) route, utilizing E175s.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com