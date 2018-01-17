Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is looking to solidify an anchor presence at the redeveloped Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Washington with the Jan. 16 announcement of 13 daily flights to eight cities set to launch in fall 2018.

Alaska’s new point-to-point destinations from Paine Field will be Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. Alaska said it will detail flight frequencies and departure/arrival times later in the year, pending government approval.

Snohomish County is partnering with Propeller Airports to build a new passenger terminal at the airport for a planned opening in fall 2018. Paine Field, originally constructed in 1936, is the home for Boeing’s Everett Factory, the manufacturing plant for Boeing’s 747, 767, 777 and 787 aircraft. The airport is also home to over 650 general aviation, business and historic aircraft. Of the three runways at the airport, only one—Runway 16R/34L, at 9,010 ft. in length and 150 ft. in width—is suitable for large aircraft.

Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport is planning an overlay project for Runway 16R/34L, which will necessitate a nine-day closure of the runway from July 1. According to Paine Field, the project will include rubber and paint removal, fog sealing the entire runway as well as stripping and fixing a failing cold joint. The airport’s next-largest runway 16L/34R will be open for the duration of 34L’s repairs. Runway 16L/34L, at 3,000 ft. in length and 75 ft. width, is suitable only for small general aviation aircraft.

Alaska Airlines said last year that it is planning to utilize Boeing 737 and Embraer E175s for the new routes. The carrier did not provide an update on planned aircraft for its new Paine Field service set for later this year.

“We’re proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field … [and] to be able to continue our commitment to the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” Alaska Airlines CCO Andrew Harrison said.

United Airlines is also planning for commercial flights at Paine Field. In August 2017 the Chicago-based carrier said it will operate six daily flights from the airport to its hubs in Denver and San Francisco.

Paine Field is located approximately 38 miles north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 74 miles south of Bellingham International Airport.

