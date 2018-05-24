Alaska Airlines has no plans to shed its Dallas Love Field (DAL) gates in the wake of giving up slots in New York and Washington DC, which served as the destination of seven of Alaska’s flights from the Dallas airport, a top executive said. Alaska last month announced that Dallas-based Southwest Airlines would lease 12 of the Seattle-based carrier’s slots at New York LaGuardia (LGA) and eight at Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA), starting in October, calling the move ...