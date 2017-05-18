Seattle-based Alaska Airlines announced May 17 that it will begin commercial aircraft service out of Everett, Washington’s Snohomish County Airport-Paine Field (PAE) starting in fall 2018, subject to government approvals.

Propeller Airports, a subsidiary of New York-based Propeller Investments, is planning to team with Snohomish County on construction of terminal facilities starting in June 2017.

Snohomish County Airport-Paine Field does not currently offer commercial air service, and is home to more than 650 general aviation, business and historic aircraft. It is also the home of Boeing’s Everett Factory, the manufacturing plant for 747, 767, 777 and 787 aircraft. The airport was originally constructed in 1936 and offers three runways. Only one runway, at 9,010 ft., is suitable for large aircraft.

Alaska said it will operate nine daily departures from the airport, utilizing Boeing 737 and Embraer E175s. Details of Alaska’s routes out of the airport will be announced in early 2018.

“As our region continues to grow at a record pace and Sea-Tac Airport nears capacity, the time is right to bring air service to … the North Sound,” Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden said. “[It] means less time stuck in traffic on Interstate 5 and more time [on] your vacation or making the most of your business trip.”

Snohomish County Airport-Paine Field is approximately 38 miles north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 74 miles south of Bellingham International Airport.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com