Alaska Airlines is adding service to six new destinations from San Diego International Airport, in a move to increase its investment in Southern California.

The Seattle-based carrier formally acquired San Francisco-based Virgin America in December 2016.

New nonstop service includes daily flights to Albuquerque, New Mexico (Oct. 18); Austin, Texas (Aug. 27); Kansas City, Missouri (Dec. 15); Minneapolis/St. Paul (Nov. 18); Omaha, Nebraska (Aug. 28); and St. Louis, Missouri (Dec. 15).

New routes will be served by 76-seat Embraer E175 jets, which feature 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in premium class and 52 seats in the main cabin.

The new route announcements follow last week’s news that Alaska is adding 13 nonstop routes to the San Francisco region.

By late August, Alaska said it will fly 40 daily departures to 28 destinations from San Diego, including the most nonstop flights to Mexico and Hawaii.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com