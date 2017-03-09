Seattle-based Alaska Airlines moved to further solidify its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area March 9 by announcing 13 new nonstop routes from the region beginning Aug. 28.

Ten of the routes will serve San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the three will originate from Norman Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in northern California’s Silicon Valley.

Alaska described it as the single largest new market announcement in company history, coming on the heels of the airline’s formal acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America in December 2016.

With the new routes, the combined Alaska-Virgin America airline will offer 125 daily nonstop flights to 42 destinations from the Bay Area’s three major airports, the company said.

Aircraft utilization will primarily involve Virgin America’s all-Airbus fleet and Embraer E175 aircraft still to be delivered to Alaska Airlines’ regional flying subsidiary Horizon Air. Horizon Air has 33 E175LRs on order as of February 2017. Horizon ordered 30 E175s in April 2016, with options for 33 additional E175 aircraft. Deliveries are to begin this year and continue through 2019.

The confirmed new routes are:

1X-daily service between San Jose and Austin, Texas, starting Aug. 28, utilizing E175 aircraft;

1X-daily service between San Jose and Tucson, Arizona, starting Aug. 28, utilizing E175s;

1X-daily service between SFO and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, starting Aug. 31, utilizing A320 family aircraft;

1X-daily SFO-Nashville, Tennessee service, starting Sept. 5, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Albuquerque, New Mexico service, starting Sept. 18, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Kansas City, Missouri service, starting Sept. 18, utilizing A320s;

4X-daily San Jose-Los Angeles service, starting Sept. 20, utilizing E175s;

1X-daily SFO-New Orleans, Louisiana service, starting Sept. 21, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Indianapolis, Indiana service, starting Sept. 26, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Baltimore-Washington service, starting Oct. 16, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina service, starting Oct. 19, utilizing A320s;

1X-daily SFO-Kona, Hawaii service, starting Dec. 14, utilizing A320s.

Also included in the route expansion announcement was service between SFO and Mexico City International Airport, which was originally announced by the US Department of Transportation on March 3. Mexican government approval of the route is pending; Alaska said the route will begin later this year.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com