Etihad Airways will increase Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow Boeing 787-9 services from 3X- to 4X-daily from Dec. 15, 2018 -Jan. 13, 2019.

Russia’s S7 Airlines will start 2X-weekly Irkutsk-Cam Ranh service from Nov. 28 and 4X-weekly Novosibirsk-Cam Ranh service from Dec. 16. The flights will be performed with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines will start weekly Sochi-Baku (Azerbaijan) Airbus A320 service from Nov. 3.

Rostov-on-Don-based Azimuth Airline launched 3X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Pskov Sukhoi Superjet 100 service.

Aeroflot subsidiary Aurora Airline resumes 2X-weekly Vladivostok-Komsomolsk-on-Amur Bombardier Q400 service from Oct. 29.

Lufthansa will launch 5X-weekly Frankfurt-Austin, Texas Airbus A330-300 service from May 3, 2019; and daily Munich-Bangkok Airbus A350-900 service from June 1, 2019.

Emirates Airline launched daily Dubai-Edinburgh Boeing 777-3000ER service Oct. 1.