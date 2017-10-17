Hong Kong Airlines will launch 4X-weekly Hong-Kong-San Francisco Airbus A350 service from March 25, 2018.
Cypriot’s Cobalt Air will begin 2X-weekly Paphos-Moscow service from Oct. 29.
LOT Polish Airlines will start twice-daily Warsaw-Oslo Embraer E195 service from March 25, 2018.
Qatar Airways Cargo launched twice-weekly Doha-Pittsburgh Boeing 777 service.
Allegiant Air began 2X-weekly Milwaukee-Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, and Milwaukee-Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Florida service.
LATAM Airlines will launch 3X-weekly São Paulo-Rome Boeing 767 services from March 16, 2018, increasing to 5X-weekly in July 2018.
JetBlue will start Boston-Minneapolis service from May 3, 2018.
Qatar Airways will launch 3X-weekly Doha-Penang, Malaysia Boeing 787 service from Feb. 6, 2018.