Turkish Airlines and Belavia Belarusian Airlines signed a codeshare agreement, starting May 1, on Istanbul Ataturk-Minsk services operated by both airlines.
Ukraine International Airlines launched 3X-weekly Kiev Boryspil-Delhi Indira Gandhi services, adding a fourth frequency from June 7.
Air France and flybmi will codeshare on flybmi’s Bristol, England to Paris Charles de Gaulle service from May 14.
LOT Polish Airlines launched 4X-weekly Budapest-New York Boeing 787 and twice-weekly Budapest Chicago service.
JetBlue launched 3X-daily Boston-Minneapolis-Saint Paul service and weekly Boston-Havana service from Nov. 10.
United Airlines will begin daily Houston-Havana service from July 20.
Emirates Airline will launch daily Dubai-Edinburgh Boeing 777-300ER service Oct. 1.
Frontier Airlines will begin 3X-weekly St. Louis (STL)-Jacksonville, Florida Airbus A320 service from Aug. 12.