Cyprus Airways will start 3X-weekly Airbus A319 Larnaca-St. Petersburg and Larnaca-Tel Aviv service June 1 and June 4, respectively.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has started seasonal daily Philadelphia-Portland, Oregon Boeing 737 service through Aug. 26.

Icelandair will launch 3X-weekly Reykjavik-Belfast service June 1.

SriLankan Airlines will begin daily Colombo-Melbourne Airbus A330-200 services Oct. 29.

Alitalia will start 3X-weekly Rome-Los Angeles Boeing 777 service in the 2017-18 winter season.