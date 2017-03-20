Alaska Airlines began daily San Jose-Newark Boeing 737 service March 12; daily Portland, Oregon-Orlando 737 service March 16; and daily San Jose-Burbank, California Embraer E175 service March 16.

Alaska Airlines and German leisure carrier Condor Airlines have partnered to give Mileage Plan members more opportunities to earn and use miles on flights to Europe.

Air Canada will launch daily Vancouver-Boston seasonal Airbus A319 service from June 23-Sept. 4 and year-round daily Montreal-Washington Dulles Bombardier CRJ100 service from June 19.

UK regional Eastern Airways began daily weekday Isle of Man-Belfast City and Newcastle service. Eastern will introduce weekend flights during the TT festival May 27-28, June 3-4 and June 10-11.

Kazakhstan-based regional carrier Qazaq Air launched twice-weekly Shymkent-Astana Bombardier Q400NG service.

Florida-based regional Silver Airways will add 4X-weekly West Palm Beach-Bimini, Bahamas service and 4X-weekly Tampa-Bimini Saab 340B Plus turboprop service from April 20.

WestJet launched twice-daily Montreal- Halifax Bombardier Q400 service.

Delta Air Lines is adding 3X-daily Seattle-Chicago O’Hare Airbus A319 service from June 19.