Ethiopian Airlines (ET) and Air Namibia (SW) signed a codeshare agreement, covering Ethiopian’s 3X-weekly service to Windhoek, as well as both airlines’ services beyond their hubs. The agreement will allow Ethiopian and Air Namibia to place their codes on each other’s flights. ET will place its code on SW flights from Windhoek to Gaborone, Luanda, Victoria Falls, and Cape Town, while SW will place it’s code on ET flights between Addis Ababa and Windhoek, Beijing, Lagos, Los Angeles and São Paulo.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will launch daily Kiev-Budapest Boeing 737-800 service from June 15. UIA will also begin twice-weekly Vinnytsia-Warsaw Boeing 737 service April 30 and twice-weekly Vinnytsia-Tel Aviv Embraer E190 service March 27.

Denver-based ULCC Frontier Airlines will launch new US year-round and seasonal routes, including: daily Colorado Springs (COS)-San Diego Airbus A320 seasonal service beginning July 10; daily COS-Washington Dulles (IAD) A320 seasonal service from July 10; 4X-weekly COS-Los Angeles A319 seasonal service from June 12; daily COS-Chicago O’Hare A319 seasonal service from June 12; twice-weekly COS-San Francisco (SFO) A319 seasonal service from June 11; weekly COS-SFO A319 seasonal service from June 13; twice-weekly Las Vegas (LAS)-Bismarck A319 year-round service from June 11; 3X-weekly LAS-Indianapolis A320 year-round service from July 16; 4X-weekly LAS-Sioux Falls A319 year-round service from June 12; daily LAS-IAD A320 year-round service from July 16.

Romania’s Blue Air will launch twice-weekly Liverpool John Lennon Airport-Larnaca, Cyprus June 17.

Cathay Pacific Airways will increase nonstop San Francisco-Hong Kong service from 3X- to 4X-weekly using an Airbus A350-900 instead of a Boeing 777-300ER.

Minneapolis-St. Paul based Sun Country Airlines will launch weekly seasonal Minneapolis/St. Paul-Santa Rosa, California service from Aug. 24-Dec. 3 and Minneapolis/St. Paul-Austin, Texas service from Aug. 31-Dec. 10.

Toronto-based regional Porter Airlines will begin twice-weekly Halifax-Stephenville, N.L. from June 28-Sept. 2.