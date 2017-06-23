Hong Kong Airlines will launch nonstop daily Hong Kong-Vancouver, Canada service June 30.

UK-based Thomas Cook Airlines will add year-round, 3X-weekly Manchester-New York JFK service from Dec. 14.

Air Canada Express inaugurated the return of daily Montreal-Washington Dulles Bombardier CRJ100 services.

Air Canada rouge will launch Toronto-Reykjavik, Iceland Airbus A319 flights from June 21-Oct. 9. The new, nonstop service will operate this summer 4X-weekly from Toronto and 3X-weekly from Montreal.

Condor, a Frankfurt-based leisure carrier, adds 2X-weekly nonstop Frankfurt-Seattle Boeing 767-300 service.

Singapore Airlines began codesharing with Lufthansa low-cost (LCC) subsidiary Eurowings. The agreement is valid on 15 routes to and from Dusseldorf, Munich, Zurich and Manchester operated by Eurowings, including destinations including Dresden, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Leipzig, Berlin (Germany), Breslau and Warsaw (Poland), Budapest (Hungary), Manchester (UK), Prague (Czech Republic), Vienna (Austria).