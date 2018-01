United Airlines will begin twice-daily Chicago-Bismarck, North Dakota Embraer ERJ service; daily Denver (DEN)-Appleton, Wisconsin Bombardier CRJ service; daily DEN-Norfolk, Virginia Airbus A319 service; daily Houston (HOU)-Akron/Canton, Ohio ERJ service; daily HOU-Dayton, Ohio ERJ service; daily Los Angeles-Eureka, California CRJ service; and daily San Francisco-Madison, Wisconsin Embraer E175 service, all on June 7.

LATAM Airlines Peru began 3X-weekly Lima-San José, Costa Rica Airbus A319 service, increasing to 4X-weekly from March 2018.

EasyJet will launch twice-weekly Edinburgh-Seville and Jersey summer service from March 26 and 31, respectively.

Taiwan’s China Airlines and Air France signed a codeshare agreement from April 16, covering 3X-weekly flights departing Taipei for Paris on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays; and leaving Paris for Taipei on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ethiopian Airlines will start 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Milan-Geneva service from June 3.

El Al Israel Airlines will begin 3X-weekly Tel Aviv-San Francisco Boeing 787 service in 4Q 2018.

Hawaiian Airlines will launch daily Long Beach, California and Honolulu Airbus A321neo service from June 1.