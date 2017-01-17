Allegiant Air will launch 2X-weekly Baltimore (BWI)-Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida nonstop seasonal service from May 31. This is Allegiant’s seven route served out of BWI.

Ethiopian Airlines will add 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Antananarivo, Madagascar service from March 28.

Delta Air Lines is launching seven nonstop destinations from Seattle in 2017: 1X-daily to General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee from March 9; 3X-daily to Eugene Airport in Oregon from April 1; 1X-daily to Nashville from May 26; 1X-daily to Raleigh-Durham from June 8; 1X-daily to Austin from June 12; 2X-daily to Redmond, Oregon from June 12; and 1X-daily to Lihue Airport in Hawaii from Dec. 21.

Aeromexico will begin 2X-daily Mexico City-San Pedro Sula service Jan. 10 and 2X-daily Mexico City-Managua service Feb. 7.

Hawaiian Airlines starts 1X-daily nonstop Kona (KOA) and Kahului (LIH) ATR 52 service March 12.

LOT Polish Airlines will launch 4X-weekly Warsaw-Tokyo Narita Boeing 787 service July 3. LOT will also increase Warsaw-Seoul services from 3X- to 5X-weekly from July.

WestJet launched 3X-weekly Winnipeg-Ontario/Hamilton service from Jan. 17.