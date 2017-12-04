Hong Kong Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Hong Kong-Malé, Maldives services Jan. 16, 2018.

South Pacific carriers Aircalin and Air Vanuatu signed a codeshare agreement, connecting New Caledonia’s capital Noumea and Port Vila, with six weekly flights from Jan. 1, 2018.

Slovenia’s Adria Airways will begin 4X-weekly Ljubljana (LJU)-Hamburg; 3X-weekly LJU-Geneva; 4X-weekly LJU-Bucharest; 3X-weekly LJU-Sofia; twice-weekly LJU-Dubrovnik; and twice-weekly LJU-Brac service from the 2018 summer season.

Air Canada rouge will launch daily Montreal-Baltimore (BWI) Bombardier CRJ service from May 17, 2018; 3X-weekly Montreal-Victoria service June 22, 2018-Oct. 9, 2018; and daily Montreal-Pittsburgh service May 17, 2018.

Air Canada began 4X-weekly Vancouver-Melbourne Boeing 787 services.

Spirit Airlines will begin Baltimore (BWI)-Montego Bay and BWI-Denver services from March 22, 2018.

Blue Air will launch twice-weekly Liverpool-Palma de Mallorca service June 2-September 2018.

Ukraine International Airlines launched 3X-weekly Kiev-Toronto Boeing 767-300 service.

Qatar Airways will launch Qsuite Boeing 777 business class service to New York JFK Dec. 16, 2017 and Washington Dulles Jan. 16, 2018.

Hawaiian Airlines will launch daily San Diego-Maui, Hawaii Airbus A321neo service from May 1, 2018.