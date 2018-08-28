Air Tanzania will launch 3X-weekly flights to Mumbai (India) starting from September, followed by services to Guangzhou (China) in December.

Uzbekistan Airways will start 2X-weekly Tashkent-Jeddah Boeing 767-300ER services from Oct. 28; 3X-weekly Tashkent-Mumbai Airbus A320 services will begin Oct. 30.

Hawaiian Airlines launched all-cargo ATR 72 service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Līhu‘e Airport (LIH) and Hilo International Airport (ITO) by transporting construction and household supplies to support disaster relief projects in Hanalei on Kaua‘i and Puna on the Island of Hawai‘i.

Qatar Airways will begin daily Prague-Doha Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 services Oct. 28.

Delta Air Lines will begin twice-daily New York JFK-Nassau (Bahamas) Airbus A320 service from Oct. 1; daily JFK-Kingston (Jamaica) Boeing 737-800 service from Dec. 20; weekly JFK-Antigua (ANU) 737-800 service from Dec. 22; and weekly JFK-Port-au-Prince (Haiti) 737-800 service from Dec. 22.

American Airlines will launch daily Edinburgh-Philadelphia Boeing 757 service from April 2, 2019.