United Airlines resumed daily Hamburg-New York Newark Boeing 757-200 service.

Sichuan Airlines will begin connecting Chengdu, in southwestern China, with Prague and Zurich from June 23. Sichuan will fly nonstop to Prague; Zurich will be an extension on the route.

Russia’s Azimuth Airlines will launch 2X-weekly Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) service from its base Rostov-on-Don airport June 2; and 2X-weekly SSJ100 flights from Krasnodar and Mineralnye Vody June 3.

Hong Kong Airlines resumes 3X-weekly Hong Kong-Moscow Vnukovo Airbus A330-300 service May 18-Oct. 27.

Russia’s Pegas Fly will start 3X-weekly Boeing 767-300 service from Zhukovsky airport near Moscow to Guangzhou (China) on May 8.

Ukraine International Airlines started 9X-weekly Kiev-Copenhagen service.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily New York JFK-Nassau, Bahamas service from Oct. 1; New York JFK-Kingston, Jamaica from Dec. 20; and weekly New York JFK-Port-au-Prince, Haiti service from Dec. 22.