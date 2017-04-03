Nok Air and Henan Civil Aviation Development & Investment Co. (HNCA) signed an agreement to establish concrete and substantial cooperation in developing an air network throughout China. The agreement enables Nok Air and Henan province to work together in areas related to tourism, culture, aviation and trade.

Virgin Atlantic has launched a new daily London Heathrow-Seattle service, using a three-class, 264-seat Boeing 787-9. It takes over the route from its joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines.

Wizz Air began 3X-weekly Liverpool-Craiova services.

British Airways 4X-weekly started London-New Orleans service, which will increase to 5X-weekly from Oct. 30.

Frontier Airlines will launch daily Orlando-San Juan and daily Philadelphia-San Juan Airbus A321 services from June 11.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines began 12X-weekly Riga-Copenhagen Bombardier CRJ900 service.

Ryanair started service from Hamburg to Verona (2X-weekly); - Lamezia Terme (2X-weekly); -Venice Treviso (3X-weekly); -Thessaloniki (3X-weekly); -Palma de Mallorca (2X-daily). The Irish low-cost carrier will begin flights from Hamburg-Faro (3X-weekly) from May 1; Valencia (3X-weekly) from May 2; and -Katowice (3X-weekly).

Iberia and Qatar Airways will codeshare from April 3 to offer more flight options and enhanced connections to/from Doha and Spain and Portugal. Iberia will market the two daily flights operated by Qatar Airways between Madrid and its hub in Doha, under its flight code, while Qatar Airways' code will be added to Iberia flights from Madrid to 28 destinations in Spain and Portugal.

Blue Air began 4X-weekly Hamburg-Liverpool Boeing 737 service.

Fiji Airways will extend seasonal San Francisco-Nadi services to year-round services, increasing from 2X-weekly to 3X-weekly in the high season from June-August and in December.

Ethiopian Cargo launched Boeing 777F routes from Addis Ababa-Milan, Italy and –Zaragoza, Spain.

RwandAir began 4X-weekly Mumbai-Kigali Boeing 737-800 service.